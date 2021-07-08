Nisith Pramanik takes charge as MoS Home; says privileged to work under guidance of Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): After taking the charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, BJP MP Nisith Pramanik said he is priviledged to get a chance to work under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



Nisith Pramanik takes charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Speaking to ANI, Pramanik said, "I consider myself luck as I have been given the opportunity to participate in the development work being done by Modi ji across India. It is a matter of great privilege for me to get a chance to work under the guidance of Amit Shah ji."

Asked about his role in handling the situation of law and order in West Bengal especially keeping the post poll violence in mind, Pramanik said, "I took the charge just now. Give me some time. We will definitely think for West Bengal. I come from Bengal, so I have an attachment towards my motherland."

Pramanik was among the four MPs from West Bengal who were inducted into the council of ministers on Wednesday in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Besides, Pramanik, Alipurduar MP John Barla, Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar and Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur took oath on Wednesday as ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)

