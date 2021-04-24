Nissei launches special soft-serve ice cream for visitors

Kamakura [Japan], April 24 (ANI): A new soft ice cream with the concept of expressing "Japan" is attracting attention as it is making foreign tourists' experience more enjoyable.



Giving a feel of the country's culture and traditions, Japanese Company Nissei has come up with a new product, 'Nippon Soft Cream'.

The cone of the ice cream is made with a combination of two colours, white and red as both are considered lucky in Japanese tradition.

The brownish colour of the cream is due one of its ingredients, Azuki beans from Hokkaido.

A confectionary shop, 'Kamakuro Itoko' located in one of the Japan's ancient cities; Kamakura has introduced this ice cream.

It has rich history with many shrines and beautiful nature that attracts many tourists.

"This soft ice cream is made from azuki beans, so it tastes great. As Japanese sweets are usually made from azuki beans, this ice cream can be called Japanese soft ice cream. Our shop is located in Kamakura town. It has old tradition and culture. As the demand for cold food is increasing, many shops sell soft ice cream. But we wanted to introduce special product with ingredient that represent Japanese confectionery shop, and we found that "Nissei" made soft ice cream from Japanese azuki beans," said Yasuo Mori.

"This soft ice cream has another unique feature. Customers can choose wrapping from six different cover designs, which include images of flower, firework, Mt Fuji, and so on," added Yasuo.

Soft ice cream was introduced to Japan about 70 years ago from overseas, but it is changing with new ideas.

"Nippon soft cream" is becoming famous on SNS as it represents Japanese image.

"Taste of azuki beans is very rich and very delicious," said a visitor to confectionary shop, Kamakuro Itoko.

"Kamakura is a famous sightseeing spot in Japan, and I hope that many people will visit and enjoy tradition and taste that have been made over a long period. This soft ice cream uses Japanese ingredients. There are many soft ice creams all over the world, but I would like visitors to enjoy trip to Japan by eating soft ice cream of Japan in Kamakura," said Yasuo. (ANI)

