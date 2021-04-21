NIT Srinagar closed, students asked to vacate hostels

One among top engineering institutes in the country, NIT Srinagar has students from all over the country.

Srinagar, April 21 (IANS) National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Wednesday ordered starting of online classes and closure of hostels within one week to ensure safety of students and staff in the wake of COVID spread in Kashmir.

A notification issued by the management said, "All UG/PG/Research scholars are hereby informed that all the academic activities will be held online henceforth till further orders.

"There will not be any offline interaction or activity with the faculty/Supervisors till further orders.

"It is also ordered that all the residential students will vacate the hostels immediately without any delay.

All universities, colleges, schools and coaching centres across J&K have already been closed till May 15.

