Nita Ambani BHU issue: Only invited her, says Dean

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), March 18 (IANS) Following protests by a group of students, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration has issued a statement saying that "No decision on the appointment of Nita Ambani as visiting professor in any faculty, department or centre has been taken."

BHU spokesman said seeking a nod of the academic council is must for the appointment of any visiting professor. "No proposal for appointment of Ambani has been sent to the academic council," he added.