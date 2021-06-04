NITI Aayog holds consultations on future planning for children orphaned by COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The NITI Aayog has held consultations and discussions with concerned ministries and various social service organisations regarding future planning for children orphaned by COVID-19, CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday.



In a tweet, Kant informed that the meeting was held with the Empowered Group-7, constituted by the Central government.

"In the meeting of the Empowered Group-7 constituted by the Government of India, the NITI Aayog held consultations with the concerned ministries and their views were sought from various social service organizations on how to make the future of the children orphaned by COVID-19 bright," he tweeted.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of over 3 lakh Indians since it broke out in December 2019, leaving hundreds of children without parents and guardians.

In light of this, the Centre and State governments announced provisions for these children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier last week announced that all children who have lost both parents or guardians to the virus will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme. The PM CARES will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age.

Free education for children, assisted loans for higher education, and health insurance will also be extended to these children till the age of 18.

Other state governments have announced similar schemes like monthly stipends and free schooling. (ANI)

