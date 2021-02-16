NITI Aayog member receives 2nd dose of Covaxin at AIIMS

Paul, also head of the National Task Force on Covid-19, has not reported any major side effects after the first jab over a month ago, officials said.

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul on Tuesday received the second dose of Covaxin to protect him against coronavirus at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Paul had received the first dose on January 16 during the launch of the nationwide immunization drive, alongside AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

Paul was to receive the second dose after an interval of four to six weeks as per dose regimen approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) while granting the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin' on January 3.

In Delhi, Covaxin is administered at six hospitals under central government purview, including AIIMS.

So far, 87,20,822 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in India, as per Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

--IANS

str/tsb