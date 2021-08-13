NITI Aayog presents SDG India Index report to Andhra CM

The Chief Minister explained to the team the reforms being undertaken by the state government for the integrated development of Andhra Pradesh, prioritising the development of various sectors.

The NITI Aayog team comprising advisor Sanyukta Samaddar, SDG officer Alen John and data analytics officer Saurav Das appreciated the efforts of the state government in achieving sustainable and integrated development.

Under the guidance of NITI Aayog, a two-day workshop is to be organised in the state secretariat on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) India Index 2020-21 and Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), during which the officials will discuss and chart out plans to keep the state ahead in the SDG rankings.

--IANS

