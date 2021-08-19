Niti Border road connecting India-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli blocked after landslides

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Niti Border road connecting the India-China border in Joshimath in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been blocked for a week in view of the recurring landslides hitting the area.



As per the information shared by Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the road in the valley is blocked due to landslides and the people of the valley have been stuck inside their houses.

"We are facing difficulty in opening the road because of the recurring landslides. The pedestrian movement has also been blocked. We are taking the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to make an alternative way for people. The rescue operation is underway," said BRO.

Meanwhile, the people of a dozen villages of the valley have been stuck inside their houses for a week with no supply of facilities.

"We have 12-13 villages in this valley and we are not able to communicate with the people there to know if they are fine. I would like to urge the government to take immediate action to help them," said Lakshman Butola, the head of the village Suki Bhalgaon.

"Those people are stuck without food or health facilities. They should be provided immediate help," he added. (ANI)