Nitin Gadkari inaugurates National Highway projects in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various National Highway projects in Himachal Pradesh. The total outlay of the 222-kilometre-long nine road corridors is Rs 6,155 crore.



Addressing the event, Gadkari said that these road projects will ensure prosperity for the people of Himachal Pradesh. The Minister promised that road travel time from Delhi to Kullu will be reduced to just seven hours within two years or even before.

Gadkari said that work related to the construction of 11 more tunnels will soon be awarded in Himachal Pradesh. The Minister said that the Government has accorded top priority to Manali-Leh tunnel construction.

The Minister said that road construction works with an outlay of around Rs 15 lakh crore are planned this year, across the country. Gadkari said that process related to land acquisition and environment clearance needs to speed up to be able to complete the road construction on time.

The Minister also announced to award works related to the 491 kilometres long road construction in Himachal Pradesh with a total cost of Rs 15 thousand crores in the year 2021-22. The Minister said that possibility of a network of ropeway and cable car in Himachal Pradesh may be explored.

On the occasion, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur said that good quality roads and connectivity is the top priority for the state government and thanked Nitin Gadkari for these road projects and expressed hope that these will further pave way for development of the state.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, General Dr. VK Singh (Retd) and Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur also addressed the event virtually. (ANI)

