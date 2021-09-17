Nitin Gadkari inspects 2-km long extradosed cable span bridge in Gujarat's Bharuch

The 2-km long extra-dosed cable span bridge will be India's first 8 lane bridge to be built across the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME).Taking to his Twitter, Gadkari wrote, "Inspected iconic bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Gujarat. The 2km long extradosed cable span bridge will be India's first 8 lane bridge to be built across the expressway. #DelhiMumbaiExpressway".Gadkari said that the project will become the face of the expressway development in the country.Gadkari is on a two-day tour to review the progress of the DME, covering the states like Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.On Thursday, Gadkari visited Haryana and Madhya Pradesh states and reviewed the progress of DME.As per the official release by the Transport and Highways Ministry, the expressway is being developed at a cost of Rs 98,000 crores. The 1,380 kilometres long Delhi Mumbai expressway will be the longest expressway in India.The expressway will connect the urban centres of Delhi through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.Delhi Mumbai Expressway, envisaged under the vision of Prime Minister's 'New India', was kick-started in 2018 with the foundation stone being laid on March 9, 2019. Out of the 1,380 kilometres, contracts for more than 1,200 kilometres have already been awarded and is under progress. (ANI)