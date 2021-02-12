Nitish accepts negligence in Covid testing

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) After fake data entry pertaining to Covid-19 appeared in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the investigation has completed in 22 districts of the state and irresponsibility has emerged at one place.

"We have directed the Principal Secretary of the health department to take strong action against alleged persons. The officials are also enquired with a new reporter of an english daily who reported the incident," Kumar said.