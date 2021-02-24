Nitish evading debates on people's issues: CPI-ML (Liberation)

Patna, Feb 24 (IANS) CPI-ML (Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said here on Wednesday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is running away from discussions on the serious issues that matter and the people's questions. "If he claims to be different from the BJP, his politics must also stand apart from them. But we are seeing that on the lines of the Modi government, dictatorship is thriving in Bihar."

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Wednesday, Bhattacharya said buildings are being made for a new Parliament in New Delhi and in the state, but democracy is being hollowed from within.

He alleged that Kumar had begun to speak in a dictatorial language despite himself being a product of the students movement. "The Bihar government has the same attitude towards democracy as the central government."

Talking about the farmers' movement he said that a lot of Kishan Mahapanchayats are being held across the country. A similar event will be held in Bihta on March 11.

He said his party will host Kisan Yatras across the state from March 11 to March 15. Discussions are also on with the other parties in the Grand Alliance about a march to the assembly on March 18.

--IANS

mnp/ash