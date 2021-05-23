Nitish govt shut down health centres in Bihar, says Tejashwi

Citing rural health statistics of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, he said that 10,337 health sub-centres were operational in 2005, but in 2020, these had come down to 9,112 and a majority of them are non-operational.

Patna, May 23 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the decline in number of health centres in Bihar in its 16-year-stint so far, compared to the numbers under the Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi governments of 15 years.

Moreover, the common health centres in rural areas were 101 in 2005 but had reduced to 57 in 2020, he added.

"This data from the Central government clearly points out what was the health system of Bihar between 1990 to 2005 and what was the health status in the next 15 years. This is the actual reason why the health system of Bihar has collapsed in the pandemic. It also reflects the truth of the so-called Jungle Raj and Nitish-BJP government of the last 16 years," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"The health system of Bihar is tottering due the show-off government of Nitish Kumar and the BJP. Nitish Kumar, instead of increasing the numbers of health centres and sub-centres, should answer why his government has shut these centres in Bihar?" he asked.

Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were in power between 1990 to 2005, while Nitish Kumar took in 2005 and is ruling for his fourth consecutive term. While he was ruling in alliance with the BJP for most of his tenure, he was also Chief Minister in a short-lived alliance with the RJD after the 2015 Assembly polls.

