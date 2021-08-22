Nitish Kumar arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi tomorrow over caste-based census

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived in the national capital on Sunday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the caste-based census.



"We (a delegation comprising representatives of different parties) will meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 am tomorrow with our demand for a caste-based census," Kumar told ANI.

He also said that the Bihar government is taking necessary action to tackle the flood situation in the state.

"We are taking all the necessary actions for the flood situation in Bihar," he further said.

Notably, the delegation which will meet PM Modi also include Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The Bihar Chief Minister had earlier said that a delegation of leaders from 10 parties will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over the demand for a caste-based census.

Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, is in favour of a caste-based census. He has been advocating for a caste-based census in the country and had thus sought an appointment with the Prime Minister.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the demand for a caste-based census.

Nitish Kumar had said a resolution regarding the caste-based census was passed unanimously in Bihar Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council in 2019. A resolution was passed unanimously once again in 2020 in the state Legislative Assembly. (ANI)