Nitish Kumar avoids meeting me: LJP Chief

"I have made an appointment request at the Chief Minister's official residence for the meeting. Though, it is not easy to get an appointment for a meeting with him. So far he has not given me time," Paswan added after the meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Patna, Sep 8 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan, who is inviting several top leaders from Bihar and New Delhi, said he also wants to invite Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar for a meeting.

"Bihar Chief Minister has not given time so far. He has especially not given time to me in the past. I am hopeful that he will give time to me this time. I want to invite every leader who worked with my late father," he said.

Chirag Paswan is the son of late LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

He has familial relations with the family of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad. He will meet Lalu Prasad in New Delhi on Thursday, Chirag added.

"The meeting with Tejashwi ji was not a political one. I have family ties with him which have continued since the beginning of my father and Lalu ji's political career in Bihar," the LJP Chief added.

Tejashwi Yadav, who was standing alongside Chirag Paswan reiterated the same demand as the latter. He said Nitish Kumar must find time for meeting him.

--IANS

ajk/khz/bg