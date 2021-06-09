Nitish Kumar government a fungus, says Tejashwi

"The Election Commission has imposed a fungus government (Nitish Kumar government) on Bihar and now people of the state are paying price for it," he said.

Patna, June 9 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for unable to provide treatment to patients infected with black fungus.

"The Election Commission has elected Nitish Kumar government in November last year and imposed it on the people of state. The Election Commission had converted the decision of people in favour of Nitish Kumar. The BJP and RSS followers are intruding into the Election Commission and they are acting against the democratic process of the country. Such officers are getting rewarded by BJP," he alleged.

Tejashwi Yadav has continuously raised questions over the working of the Election Commission, alleging that it had not worked transparently during poll days and counting of votes in Bihar Assembly election 2020.

