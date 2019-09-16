Nitish Kumar government has failed to save daughters: Randeep Singh Surjewala

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): After the alleged incident of gangrape of a former inmate of Muzaffarpur shelter home, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday slammed the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD (U)-BJP government for failing to "save daughters".

A former inmate of Muzaffarpur shelter home was allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Bihar's Bettiah on Friday.

"The life was not yet able to cope up with the atrocities that took place at the shelter home. The victim daughter was again shattered under the bad rule of "Shushashan babu". Is this how daughters would be saved? The Nitish-BJP government must give an answer!" tweeted Surjewala in Hindi.Several girls were sexually assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit.The case pertains to the alleged sexual abuse of 44 girls who used to reside in the state-run shelter home.The Supreme Court on September 12 had directed the Bihar government to take steps to unite eight out of 44 girls, victims in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case, with their family members.The Supreme Court was hearing an application filed by Bihar government seeking permission to complete the process of rehabilitation and restoration of 44 girls, who are presently residing in different shelter homes in the state. (ANI)