Nitish Kumar meets Bill Gates in Bihar, discuss health and education sectors

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met American business magnate Bill Gates and briefly discussed about state's health and education sector.

The meeting took place on Sunday in Patna.

Bill Gates is the co-founder of Microsoft. He is also a co-chair and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.



In September, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Global Goalkeeper Award for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to "improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The Award ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. (ANI)

