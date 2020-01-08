Nitish Kumar meets Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama here and sought his blessings.

The Buddhist spiritual leader was in Bihar's Gaya for his five-day-long teaching programme.

Kumar apprised the faith leader about Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan.



The campaign aims to step up efforts to rehabilitate public water storage structures such as ponds, canals, pines and promote rainwater harvesting in the state.

The Chief Minister also gifted an idol of Lord Buddha to the Dalai Lama. (ANI)

