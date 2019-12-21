Nitish Kumar meets minority delegation amid protests against CAA in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met the delegation of the minority community led by Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Ashok Chaudhary on Friday in Patna.

This meeting was held in the wake of the protests taking place against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA] across Bihar.



The Chief Minister assured the minority group that his government would not only protect their interests in the state but will also make efforts to uplift them.

He also assured that the Bihar government will protect their Constitutional rights.

It should be noted that JDU had supported the central government with the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was enacted into law on December 12, 2019.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

