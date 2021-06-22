Nitish Kumar 'PM material', says JD-U legislator

Patna, June 23 (IANS) A JD-U lawmaker on Tuesday said Nitish Kumar was "PM material", whose "real chair" is not that of the Bihar Chief Minister but in Delhi.

"We believe that the RJD and Congress in Bihar will split in near future. In this case, the rebel leaders will join the JD-U and not the BJP. It gives more strength to our party and we will challenge the BJP. Our leader Nitish Kumar will then claim the post of Prime Minister," MLA Gopal Mandal said.