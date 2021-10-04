Nitish Kumar slams Niti Aayog report on Bihar's health infra

Patna, Oct 4 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday challenged the report of Niti Aayog saying that it is not based on ground reality.

Niti Aayog on Friday (October 1) in its report said that the health infrastructure of Bihar is on the top from the bottom in the entire country.

"The working style of Niti Aayog is absolutely weird. It has calculated every state and union territory with just one parameter. Bihar is number 3 in population and 12th in area wise. When you calculate the health infrastructure per square km area, the calculation always goes wrong. The way Niti Aayog calculated the health infrastructure of Bihar is not an actual report," Kumar said.