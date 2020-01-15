Nitish Kumar supported law which will take away citizenship of people: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is an expert in changing colours and his party supported a law, which will take away the citizenship of the people.

"Palturam (Nitish Kumar) is an expert in changing colours. On the one hand, he backstabbed the people. On the other hand, his party supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament. People, whose parents are illiterate and do not have any property listed in their name, will not be considered citizens because of this law," Yadav tweeted today.



Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council Rabri Devi also said that Nitish Kumar is fooling the public on CAA and the people have made up their mind to trample his doublespeak.

"The whole country is burning in the fire of CAA, NRC and NPR. Nitish Ji is fooling the public on this issue. On the one hand, his party supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament. On the other hand, he is saying that he will not implement NRC. The public know everything and have made up their minds to trample his doublespeak," Rabri tweeted.

Bihar Chief Minister Kumar on January 13 said that there is no question of implementing the National Registers of Citizens (NRC) in the state and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified his stance on the exercise.

"No question of NRC in Bihar. It was in discussions only in the context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified it," Kumar had said in the state assembly. (ANI)

