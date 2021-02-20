Nitish Kumar to start 'CM Samwad' in April or May

Patna, Feb 21 (IANS) The Chief Minister's Office in Bihar has started the preparations for 'CM Samwad' which is expected to start from April of May.

Through 'CM Samwad' Nitish Kumar will address the grievances of common people. The format of 'CM Samwad' is based on the line of his earlier initiative 'Janata Darbar'. The only difference between 'CM Samwad' and 'Janata Darbar' is that the former will be organised at the secretariat while the later was organised at his official residence.