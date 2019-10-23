Nitish Kumar vouches for full statehood for Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): As his party, Janata Dal (United) gears for the elections scheduled for 2020 in Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday vouched for granting full statehood to the national capital.

"My party and I have always vouched for giving full statehood for Delhi. And we have said this everytime. So that they can look after everything from law and order, development among others," Kumar said addressing his party workers here.



The JDU chief also raised the demand for special category status for Bihar in the meeting.

"Just like we want special status for Bihar, we have always wanted statehood for Delhi," Kumar said.

The JDU is looking to contest Assembly elections next year in the national capital and is eyeing the voter base from Bihar and Poorvanchal region in Delhi.

"Even if just for a day the people of Bihar residing in Delhi decide that they will not work then the whole Delhi will come to a stop," Kumar said in an attempt to woo the voters from the region. (ANI)

