Nitish Kumar will complete full tenure, says Kushwaha

Interacting with party supporters in Begusarai, he said that Nitish Kumar is the only leader of the NDA in Bihar, and will complete the tenure of five years.

Patna, Aug 3 (IANS) Amid spats between Bihar's ruling allies JD-U and the BJP, JD-U parliamentary board President Upendra Kushwaha on Monday said that no one has capacity to remove Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from his post.

"So many leaders of different parties mull that Nitish Kumar may not complete his tenure. I believe there is no force in the country which can stop him from running the government as Chief Minister of Bihar for next five years. He could not be removed even one hour before his tenure ends," Kushwaha said.

Kushwaha's statement came at a time when many BJP leaders claimed that their party had made Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister due to "political compulsions".

BJP Minister Samrat Chaudhary has openly said that his party has 74 seats and the JD-U only 43, still the BJP has given the top post to Nitish Kumar.

Kushwaha had, on Sunday, declared Nitish Kumar as "PM material", leading to retorts from BJP leaders.

--IANS

