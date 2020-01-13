Nitish seeks special debate on CAA, bats for caste-based Census

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that there should be a discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has triggered nationwide protests and batted for a caste-based Census.



He also said there is "no question" of NRC being implemented in the state.

"We will hold a discussion on the happenings (protests) in the country including the CAA....There is no question of NRC in Bihar. It was in discussions only in context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it," said Kumar said in the State Assembly.

At a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 22 last year, Modi had said that the Central government had no discussions of conducting a nationwide NRC.

"After I came to power in 2014, the government has held no discussions over NRC. We did carry out the NRC exercise in Assam, but it was at the orders of the Supreme Court," the Prime Minister had said.

Meanwhile, Kumar whose party JD (U) is an ally of BJP, said, "We are of the opinion that there should be a caste-based Census. This was done back in 1930 and should be done once again." (ANI)