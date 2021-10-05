Nitish slams Lalu, says who is stopping him from campaigning

Nitish Kumar, after completing the aerial survey of flood affected districts of North Bihar, came back to Patna in the evening. When he was asked by the reporters that Lalu Prasad is coming to Bihar for election campaign, Nitish Kumar said: "Who has stopped him from coming to Bihar for election campaign? He would address the gathering or not, only he would know. He was doing the same in the past from jail."

"JDU is contesting from Kusheshwar Sthan in Darbhanga and Tarapur in Munger in support of our alliance partners. The NDA is united," Kumar said.

He further said that every party has a different working style. "I believe voters are the king in democracy. They will make their decision," he added.

JDU candidate Aman Bhushan Hajari and Rajiv Kumar Singh filed the nominations from Kusheshwar Sthan and Tarapur respectively on Tuesday. The voting for these two seats will be held on October 30 and the result will be out on November 2.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad addressed the workers of the RJD through video conferencing from Delhi and asked them to establish contact with common people of Bihar.

"RJD members should fight for the people who are being victimized by the system or powerful persons of society. The path of justice is not smooth. You have to struggle for success. You may face the consequences like going into jail but don't get afraid of it. Those who are afraid of going into jail, cannot do Satyagrah," Lalu Prasad said.

While attacking NDA especially BJP, he said that the saffron leaders are creating differences among followers of Ram and Rahim to rule the country.

"They (BJP) came into power by following the ideology of dividing the society but it has a limit. The limit has crossed now and people are watching them closely. The Congress and other parties should get united. Due to lack of unity, the saffron party is taking advantage of the situation," Lalu Prasad said.

