Nitish welcomes 'balanced' Union Budget

Nitish reacted to the Union Budget saying, "Despite the Covid epidemic and problems in revenue collection, a balanced Budget was presented by the central government. It is welcome. I congratulate the central government for presenting a balanced Budget."

The Bihar Chief Minister further said that a budget of Rs 34.8 lakh crore has been presented for 2021-22, which is more than the estimated budgetary expenditure of Rs 30.42 lakh crore for the year 2020-21.

He said that 41 per cent amount will be given to the state governments in the light of the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission. A provision of Rs 2,23,000 crore has been made in the health sector, which is 137 per cent more than the previous year. Also, the National Institute of World Health will be established.

He said that the Centre has decided to give LPG cylinders to 1 crore additional families under the Ujjwala scheme, which is welcome. Also 100 new cities will be connected with gas pipelines.

Nitish said there are plans to start seven mega textile parks with world class infrastructure in the country in the next three years, that will provide employment to people as well as boost exports. He said that a development financial institution will be established and a separate law will be introduced for this.

He said that solar and renewable energy is being promoted. Funds will be provided to fight air pollution which is a good step towards protecting the country's environment.

--IANS

mnp/anm/kr