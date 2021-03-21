Nitish's photo missing in Bihar Deputy CM's event, JD-U protests

Prasad and Health Minister Mangal Pandey went to Katihar for laying the foundation stone of two hospitals worth Rs 49 crore in Katihar and Purnea districts. During the event, there were photographs of the two BJP leaders as chief guests on the posters, but those of Nitish Kumar was missing.

Patna, March 21 (IANS) Photographs of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were missing in the ceremony, presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, to lay the foundation stone of development projects in Katihar district on Sunday, evoking protests from JD-U leaders.

Katihar Deputy Mayor Suraj Rai and other JD-U leaders protested, shouting slogans against the Deputy CM, Health Minister and BJP for conspiring against Nitish Kumar. Rai eventually walked out from the event, leaving BJP leaders in shock.

After the event, Rai told media persons that Nitish Kumar is heading NDA in Bihar and "all development projects in Bihar are due to him".

"BJP trying to take credit for government projects. Hence, its leaders deliberately removed photograph of Nitish Kumar from the posters of the event," he said.

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations of sidelining the Chief Minister.

Prasad said: "It could be a lapse of the district administration. We are working under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. He is our leader and PM Narendra Modi is our guide."

--IANS

ajk/vd