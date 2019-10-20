Nityanand Rai, Kavinder Gupta praise Army after attack on terror camps in POK

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Sunday praised the Indian Army for destroying terror launch pads located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said the entire world knows that the country was a hub of terrorists.

"The entire world knows that Pakistan is a hub of terrorists and it is a country which supports terrorism. Indian Army has given a befitting reply to them," Rai told ANI here in Belgharia.Apart from Rai, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta, while talking to ANI in Jammu, too hailed the steps taken by the Indian Army and termed Pakistan to be a repeat offender in matters of violating the ceasefire."The Indian Army has destroyed the launch pads of terrorists in Neelum Valley and the nearby region along the LoC. Pakistan indulges in ceasefire violation to divert the attention of its people from the problems they are facing. It lacks stability on all fronts," Gupta told ANI in Jammu.Gupta added that the country should not forget the reply India gave to it for the cowardly Pulwama attacks."If such acts are repeated again the scale of replies by the Indian Army will be even bigger. Earlier too, as revenge for the Pulwama attacks, we had beaten them in Balakot after entering their side. It is high time they learn their lesson," Gupta said.The Indian Army, today, started using artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian Territory.Four terror launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK were targeted and fatalities have been reported, sources said.This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to sources. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in firing by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side. "Indian Forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said. (ANI)