Nityanand Rai visits police memorial, pays tributes to martyred CRPF personnel

New Delhi (India), July 27 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai visited the National Police Memorial here on Saturday on the 81st Raising Day of The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and paid tributes to the personnel of the force who have laid down their lives while serving the country.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Rai spoke of the rich tradition of valour and sacrifice of the force.He said while the force makes efforts to bring misguided youth to the mainstream but comes down heavily on anti-national elements.According to an official release, the minister expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir will be free from the scourge of terrorism in the near future.He also lauded the role of CRPF in the conduct of free and fair Lok Sabha elections.Rai visited the museum at National Police Memorial. CRPF Director General Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar was among those present on the occasion.Programmes were held at all formations of the force to commemorate the Raising Day.CRPF was raised as the Crown Representative's Police on July 27, 1939. It was renamed and redesigned as the Central Reserve Police by on December 28, 1949, and has the mandate to secure internal security scenario of the country. (ANI)