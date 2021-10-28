N.Korea builds more houses in Samjiyon under major development project

Seoul, Oct 28 (IANS) North Korea has completed building 1,000 more houses in the northwestern city of Samjiyon near the border with China, state media reported on Thursday, as part of a major development project under way at the birthplace of leader Kim Jong-un's late father.

"Shock brigade" members of the 216 Division "made the shining achievements of concluding the construction of all the dwelling houses they were tasked to fulfil", according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).