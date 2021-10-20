N.Korea confirms test-launch of new SLBM in state media report

Seoul, Oct 20 (IANS) North Korea said on Wednesday that it has "successfully" conducted a test-firing of a new-type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) a day earlier.

It marked the North's eighth known major missile test this year, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The new SLBM will greatly contribute to our country's defense technology advancement and the Navy's underwater operational capabilities," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.