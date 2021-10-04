N.Korea decides to restore all inter-Korean communication lines

Pyongyang, Oct 4 (IANS) North Korea has decided to restore all the north-south communication lines starting from Monday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The report said the decision was announced to follow the promise made by the North Korea's top leader Kim Jong Un in a speech on last Thursday in which he expressed the intention of restoring the cut-off north-south communication lines as part of the effort to realize the expectation and desire of the entire nation who want the north-south relations to be restored, Xinhua news agency reported.