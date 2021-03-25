N.Korea fires 2 missiles into East Sea: Seoul

In a statement, the JCS said that the missiles were fired from the North's Hamju town in South Hamgyong Province, at 7.06 a.m and 7.25 a.m. and flew around 450 km with an altitude of 60 km, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Seoul, March 25 (IANS) North Korea on Thursday fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed.

"South Korean and SS intelligence authorities are analysing the projectiles in detail, weighing the possibility that they could be short-range ballistic missiles," a JCS officer was quoted as saying in the statement.

The last time North Korea fired a ballistic missile was in March 2020.

"Our military is maintaining a thorough readiness posture in preparation for additional provocations while closely monitoring related moves," the JCS statement added.

South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has convened an emergency security meeting.

Thursday's development comes four days after the North fired two cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Sunday, said the Yonhap News Agency report.

Reacting to the missile launches, US Forces Korea spokesman, Col. Lee Peters said: "This activity highlights the threat that North Korea's illicit weapons program poses to its neighbours and the international community.

"The US commitment to the defence of South Korea remains ironclad."

Next week, the US will hold a meeting with South Korea and Japan to discuss issues involving North Korea.

--IANS

ksk/