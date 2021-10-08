N.Korea seems to maintain strict land border controls: Seoul

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that it has begun shipping Covid-19 medical supplies to North Korea through the Chinese port of Dalian, indicating that Pyongyang might be opening a maritime route that has been blocked since July last year due to the pandemic, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Seoul, Oct 8 (IANS) North Korea appears to maintain its tight restrictions on the movement of materials through land borders with China despite some signs that it is easing up its maritime border controls to bring in outside assistance, the South Korean Unification Ministry said on Friday.

"Media reports show that there are signs that some materials are being delivered (to North Korea)... But up until now, no concrete changes have been confirmed about the resumption of land-based materials movement between Dandong (of China) and Sinuiju (of the North)," Cha Deok-cheol, the Ministry's deputy spokesperson, told reporters.

"It is hard to predict exactly when it will be reopened at the moment, and we will keep an eye on relevant developments for the time being," he added.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free and rejected outside help for its anti-epidemic campaign for fear that any shipment could spread the virus on its soil.

A Ministry official had earlier said that the North might be easing its long-enforced border restrictions, given that its trade with China has been on a marked rise in recent months.

--IANS

ksk/