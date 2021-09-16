N.Korea test-fires railway-borne missile with range of 800 km

Pyongyang, Sep 16 (IANS) North Korea has launched a railway-borne missile with a mission to strike the target area 800 km away, the state media reported on Thursday.

"The test firing drill took place for the purpose of confirming the practicality of the railway-borne missile system deployed for action for the first time, of judging the combat readiness and capability of performing firepower duty of the newly-organised regiment all of a sudden and of attaining proficiency in the action procedures in case of fighting an actual war," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a report.