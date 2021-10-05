No action against culprits in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, justice denied to victims: CM Baghel

"No action has been taken against the culprits of the incident (Lakhimpur Kheri) yet. It's very unfortunate that leaders are celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in the same state (Uttar Pradesh) where justice has been denied," Bhupesh Baghel told ANI here.The Chief Minister alleged his party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who went to the district in the wake of the incident, has been detained.and on the other side Union Minister's son, who mowed down farmers, is roaming freely."The Union minister's son ran over farmers while the administration arrested Priyanka Gandhi without any warrant. It has been more than 28 hours now. What kind of law is this? A person who went to express solidarity with the victims is getting arrested and the culprits are scot-free," he added.Regarding BJP's allegation that the Opposition is indulging in "political tourism", Baghel said, "The statement is 'shameful' and these words are only used by BJP people where eight people have died and when someone goes to sympathise with them, then it is called tourism."Meanwhile, Baghel informed that he has left for Lucknow."I have left for Lucknow. There will be justice with the farmers," he tweeted.Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR.Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.Refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.Earlier, Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police Prashant Kumar said: "Government will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired High Court judge will probe the matter."The ADG also informed that no leader of any political party will be allowed to visit the district as section 144 of CrPC is in place. (ANI)