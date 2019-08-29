No action against Shashi Tharoor for praising PM Modi: KPCC

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided not to take any action against senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his statement praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"KPCC has decided not to take any action against Shashi Tharoor for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tharoor's explanation was found to be satisfactory," said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.



The state leadership was apparently upset with Tharoor after he said that Prime Minister Modi should be "praised whenever he says or does the right thing". He also endorsed the statements of senior partymen Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi where they had said that "demonising" the Prime Minister is "wrong".

"As you know, I have argued for six years now that @narendramodi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in Oppn coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time!" Tharoor had tweeted. (ANI)

