No active Delta+ case in state at present: Andhra Minister

Amaravati, June 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Krishna Kali Srinivas confirmed on Friday that the first case of Covid-19s newest mutant, Delta Plus, was detected in the state in Tirupati, though there are no active cases of the variant in the southern state at present.

Speaking to reporters here, Srinivas said that the case was reported a few days ago, and the affected person has recovered after successful treatment.