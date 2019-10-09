No agreements, MoUs to be inked during informal summit between Xi Jinping and PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): No agreements, Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) or joint communique will be signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chinese President will visit Chennai from October 11-12 for the second informal summit between India and China.Sources said no agreements, MoUs or joint communique are expected to be signed as this is an informal summit.Chinese President Xi Jinping will be accompanied by China's Foreign Minister and Politburo members, on his visit to India, they said.PM Modi will hold one-to-one and delegation-level talks with the Chinese President. Meeting between them has no specific agenda, said sources while adding that the focus of the meeting will be on improving people to people contact and on how to maintain peace and tranquillity along the India-China border.The two leaders are also likely to decide dates for the next Special Representative talks.The two leaders had their first inaugural informal summit in Wuhan, China on April 27-28 2018.The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity to the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.Following the announcements of date, Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong expressed hope that two nations will strengthen their friendship with the upcoming visit"Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India from October 11th to 12th for the 2nd Informal Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chennai. Hope their Strategic guidance and friendship will usher China-India ties into a new chapter," he tweeted.(ANI)