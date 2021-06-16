No approval to Delhi panel to probe deaths due to O2 shortage

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said, the Centre has denied approval to a committee set up by the Delhi government to probe deaths caused by the lack of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and award compensation to the families of the deceased.

Addressing a digital press conference, Sisodia said, "The Centre has refused to grant approval for the formation of the committee. The BJP-led Centre only interferes with the work of state governments. Why doesn't it allow the state governments to function?"

He said the Delhi government had sent the file seeking approval for the four-member committee to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

On June 4, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruled Delhi government had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of those Covid-19 patients who died due to lack of oxygen.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi finance minister said that a four-member expert committee was formed to look into the deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, "If the panel finds deaths happened due to oxygen shortage, Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given to a family of deceased." Sisodia had made this statement on June 4.

