No assurance on my husband's safe return, says wife of abducted trooper

Talking to IANS, Meenu Manhas said: "Representatives from the UT administration did come. Yesterday, officials from CRPF also came, including an Assistant Commandant who told us that my husband is missing and they're looking for him."

Manhas, who belongs to the elite 'CoBRA' unit of the CRPF, is believed to have been taek away by the Maoists, which carried out the last week's deadly attack in Chhattisgarh, that left 22 personnel of the CRPF and the state police dead.

"Today, we held a protest because we didn't receive any assurance from anyone in the government or the security forces on bringing my husband back safe. DC (Deputy Commissioner), Jammu, Sub-Divisional Magistrate and some people from the administration came after the protest and said that they are investigating the matter."

Asked what is her message to the Centre, Meenu said: "My message to the government is that please bring my husband back. I won't say get him back as soon as possible... please take your time, follow the procedures you have to but at least assure us that you would get him back safe. Give us some assurance on that."

"What else can we do, we won't disturb you while you're investigating the matter but at least give us an assurance that you will bring him back safe," she added.

Manhas' daughter Saraghvi told IANS that her only appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "please bring my father back as soon as possible".

As many as 22 security personnel were killed and nearly 30 others injured in a four-hour gun battle with Maoists that took place in the forests of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on April 2.

After the attack, Inspector General of Police, Bastar, P. Sundarraj, had confirmed that one personnel, Manhas of the CRPF's CoBRA unit, was alive but missing. Security forces are yet to ascertain his whereabouts.

