No BJP tickets to those over 60, relatives of politicians: Gujarat Chief CR Patil

Gandhinagar, Feb 1 (IANS) The Gujarat unit of the BJP has decided that those above the age of 60, those who've completed three terms as elected representatives and relatives of a politician, won't get the party's ticket to contest the upcoming local body and civic elections, CR Patil, party president of the Gujarat unit, said on Monday.

The Gujarat BJP parliamentary board meeting is taking place in Gandhinagar to select candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Monday was the first day of the three-day meeting.

The meeting is being held at Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's residence. The party will be selecting over 8,000 candidates for upcoming elections of Municipal Corporations, municipalities, district and taluka (Tehsil) panchayats.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has declared the dates for the polling for the local bodies. Polling for Municipal Corporations will take place on February 21 and that for municipalities and panchayats on February 28.

Results for Municipal Corporation polls will be on Feb 23, while for that for municipalities and panchayats, will be out on March 2.

--IANS

amc/ash