No 'blast' incident on Pink Line, says DMRC

In wake of a video clip, claiming a blast in a train near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station of Pink Line, being circulated on social media on Thursday, it said: "No such incident has taken place which compromises with the safety of any of our passengers."

The DMRC, in a statement, said that a train was to be stabled at the reversal side as per the routine operational requirement and another train had to come on the platform to perform the last passenger service at that time from Mayur Vihar Phase-1. However, five passengers mistakenly boarded the first train and had to be de-boarded and brought to the platform to board the designated last train.

"The blast being referred in the tweet video is a common phenomenon known as panto flashing which happens due to several external factors such as rain, foreign material, etc ,coming in contact with the pantograph of train and OHE during movement and in no way, causes any safety concern or disruption to services," it said.

