No business can stay untouched from the AI revolution: Telangana Minister KTR

Davos (Switzerland), Jan 22 (ANI): Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday took part in a panel discussion on 'Empowering AI Leadership' at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Talking about the importance of Artificial Intelligence in various sectors, Minister KTR said, "No business can stay untouched from the AI revolution. AI must be factored into every policy or strategy, whether government, IT, non-IT industries. We consider AI to be integral to all our work and hence in Telangana, we have dedicated 2020 to the year of AI."During the panel discussion, he said, "AI is expected to transform the global economy and early adopters will have first-mover advantage. Therefore, the Telangana government is setting a vision to accelerate AI readiness and develop a conducive ecosystem in the state."The minister asserted that AI will add 40% to the world's GDP by 2030. He also highlighted that Telangana has declared 2020 as the Year of AI to capture the global AI opportunity in the coming decade. "This declaration has set in motion a bunch of coordinated initiatives with key strategic partners, to achieve the state's vision to establish Hyderabad as amongst the Top 25 Global AI Innovation Hubs," he said.When asked about the state of AI deployment currently, the minister stated that Telangana Government has deployed AI-based systems for G2C Chatbots, identity authentication for citizen service delivery, commodity supply chain optimisation, crowd counting, criminal tracking, and other law enforcement applications.The minister highlighted that Hyderabad City Police recently piloted an AI-enabled traffic management system, saving road time for citizens. "Effective use of citizen data helps us identify the key issues our citizens face, makes us design targeted programs and provide better citizen services," he added.Sharing his thoughts further, the minister said, "As an international AI community, we need to brainstorm governance models to hold AI accountable. Govt of India, in consultation with critical stakeholders, is already developing AI governance guidelines. I appreciate the WEWF C4IR network's project on Public Sector AI Procurement guidelines."Minister S. Iswaran, Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore (MCI), Henrietta H. Fore, Executive Director, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Michael Salvino, President, and Chief Executive Officer, DXC Technology, Frans Cronje, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, DataProphet and Genevieve Bell, Distinguished Professor; Director, 3A Institute, Australian National University were the other panelists who shared their thoughts during the panel discussion.On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Minister KTR held meetings with global industry leaders at the Telangana Pavilion in Davos.Roche Chairman Christoph Franz met the minister at the Telangana Pavilion. During the meeting, the minister informed Franz that Hyderabad is renowned as the pharma and life sciences hub of the country. The minister also mentioned the investment opportunities in Hyderabad Pharma City and Medical Devices Park.The minister also met Hewlett Packard Enterprise COO Vishal Lall, Apollo Tyres Vice Chairman & MD Neeraj Kanwar, Carlsberg Group and Carlsberg Foundation Chairman, Prof. Flemming Besenbacher, and ProcterGamble CEO & MD, Southeast Asia Magesvaran Suranjan and highlighted the investment opportunities in sectors like food processing, electronics, textile and life sciences in Telangana. (ANI)