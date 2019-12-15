No call for protest by JMI students; Outsiders clashed with police, entered campus: Jamia VC

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Vice-Chancellor of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Nazma Akhtar on Sunday said that police action today against students took place because of confusion which occurred when protestors opposing the amended citizenship Act entered the campus after clashing with police outside.

"There was no call for protests by students of the Jamia University today. According to the information I received, a call had been given by members of the surrounding colonies nearby Jamia to march towards Juliena, who carried out the protests. They clashed with the police and got inside the campus by breaking gate of the University and they entered our hostel and our library," Akhtar told ANI here."In the library, our students were sitting and the police could not differentiate between the real culprits and therefore some students were injured in the ensuing action by the police," she added.Akhtar added that apart from students, staff and guards of the university had also been injured in the action and it had led to damage of property."Our guards, and some staff members have been injured in the action and the commotion, there has been damage to the university property as well with several window panes being broken amongst others. However, our primary concern is students, and the university is taking care of their treatment," she said."I would hope that such an incident never happens again," she added.Earlier today, the Delhi police had denied the allegation of police taking action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia, DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal had said, "The campus is not compact. It is located on both sides of the road. While we were pushing the mob back, they were going in the university and then were throwing stones from inside. So we were checking those places."The police official also claimed that no bullets were fired by the police during the course of controlling the protest.The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and injured two firemen inside the vehicle.Damage to other buses and vehicles was also caused by the protestors. Police have, meanwhile, taken control of the situation and fire tenders have been rushed to control the damage caused in different areas.Police also detained protesters from outside the Jamia Millia Islamia's gate number one.Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had earlier said that a section of the mob had turned violent and started pelting stones on the police and at houses due to which police was forced to resort to baton charge and firing tear gas shells."The situation is under control now, I will tell the people of Delhi to not pay attention to rumours. Delhi Police is monitoring the situation and we have ample forces to control the situation. We will soon identify the anti-social elements and take stringent action against them," Randhawa told ANI here. (ANI)