Chandigarh, Jan 16 (IANS) The Punjab Agriculture Department on Thursday said that no case of locust attacks had been reported in the state so far as per its survey.

State Agriculture Secretary K.S. Pannu has advised Punjab farmers not to get panicky as officials concerned were in touch with agricultural experts in Rajasthan and the government of India, who are monitoring the situation.

Besides, the state has made arrangements to tackle any unforeseen exigency in this regard.

