No casualties reported in Uttarakhand train compartment fire

As per Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, the fire has been brought under control."The fire which broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express train today has been brought under control. All passengers safe," Kumar said.Visuals from the incident earlier in the day showed huge flames burning and smoke billowing from the windows.As per a statement, the affected coach has been detached from the rest of the coaches and kept a sufficient distance away.A total of 35 passengers in the coach were shifted and adjusted in other coaches. The train departed for its destination in Haridwar. (ANI)